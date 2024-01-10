CVS CEO Karen Lynch: Primary care is the 'quaterback' of healthcare

CVS CEO Karen Lynch told CNBC in a Jan. 9 report that primary care is a fundamental aspect of the company's offerings.

"Think about primary care as the quarterback to your healthcare," she told the news outlet, adding that at-home care can be especially helpful for patients. "When we're in the home, we get to open up the refrigerator and see if you're eating well. We get to look and see if there's rugs that you might trip on."

This comes as CVS has been working to expand into a broader and more diverse healthcare company.

In March, the company completed its $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, adding more than 10,000 clinicians to its network. In May, CVS acquired primary care company Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion.

The push for primary care comes as CVS looks to close 900 of its stores and remove self-checkout from several locations.

"We really looked at density, and we said, sometimes there was a store on one corner and a store on another corner," Ms. Lynch said. "We continue to evaluate our store closures, but we still have total access to care — 85% of Americans are within a 10-mile radius of a CVS."