Best Buy Health names new CMO

Best Buy Health has named Benjamin Zaniello, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Zaniello, an adjunct professor of medicine for the University of Utah, made the announcement via LinkedIn Jan. 4.

"I believe Best Buy is uniquely positioned to support the care continuum as more and more patient care is shifted to home," he wrote. "And Best Buy's provider-centricity is particularly compelling to me, as we work with systems like Geisinger, Mass General Brigham, and Advocate to extend their care using Best Buy's reach and technology expertise."

Over the last 12 months, Best Buy Health has become a major player in healthcare, partnering with some of the largest health systems in the U.S. to support in-home services, virtual care, supply chain management and more.