Apple halts watch sales after health sensor dispute

A patent dispute will force Apple to halt the sales of its latest Apple Watch, Fortune reported Dec. 18.

On Dec. 21, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 online sales will be paused, while in-store sales of those products will halt on Dec. 24, according to the publication. This is due to a patent dispute the tech giant has with electronics company Masimo.

Masimo said that the Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor feature was created by their company, and in October, the International Trade Commission determined that Apple had infringed upon Masimo patents, requiring the cessation of sales for the devices that violated these patents.

The patents pertain to the method used by the watches to measure an individual's blood oxygen saturation.

According to the publication, a presidential review of that order is now underway.

"While the review period will not end until Dec. 25, Apple is preemptively taking steps to comply should the ruling stand," Apple told the publication in a statement.