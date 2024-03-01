Amazon training chatbot for healthcare: Report

Amazon is training an AI chatbot to handle incoming patient messages and address administrative queries for One Medical, former employees told The Washington Post.

When asked about this, the company refrained from confirming specific details about its AI initiatives for One Medical for the Post's Feb. 28 story; however, Amazon emphasized its continuous investment in technology aimed at reducing healthcare providers' time spent on administrative tasks.

This comes as former employees also told the news outlet that Amazon, in response to the surge in telehealth patients, initiated the rerouting of inbound messages through a central call center known as Mission Control.

But due to the recent reduction of some front desk roles during the Amazon layoffs, Mission Control experienced an initial influx of additional calls, as indicated in employee Slack messages reviewed by the Post.

One Medical told the news outlet Mission Control wasn't overwhelmed and that the new system is improving response time.