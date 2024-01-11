Amazon seeking engineer with healthcare experience

Amazon Web Services is searching for a principal engineer with deep healthcare experience.

Michael Italia, head of healthcare and life science for AWS, posted the role via LinkedIn on Jan. 10. The person would on Mr. Italia's team.

"We are looking for someone who is ready to take on the biggest challenges in healthcare and help us invent the digital future of healthcare at AWS scale," he wrote.

The opening role comes as Amazon has been increasing its healthcare presence. Most recently, the company launched Health Condition Programs with Omada, a virtual-first healthcare provider. The initiative aims to promote Omada's cardiometabolic programs with the goal of encouraging more consumers to enroll through their employer-sponsored or individual health plans.