Amazon alters One Medical employees' compensation plan

Amazon is making changes to One Medical employees' stock-based compensation program, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Under the new change, Amazon will no longer issue One Medical stock to its employees.

"As One Medical is now part of Amazon and can no longer grant employees One Medical stock, we are transitioning employees to Amazon's stock-based compensation model," a spokesperson for the company told Becker's. "We believe this will be positive for employees."

Amazon said its compensation philosophy is deeply grounded in a strategic emphasis on long-term perspectives and ownership, and that this program, which is tailored for corporate employees, generally encompasses base pay alongside restricted stock units.

The company completed its $3.9 billion acquisition of virtual and in-person primary care company One Medical on Feb. 22.

Business Insider was the first to report this news.