Verily, a precision health technology company owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, has named Myoung Cha as its new chief product officer.

In this role, Mr. Cha will lead the strategy and development of Verily's research and product portfolio, according to a Feb. 6 news release from Verily.

Prior to this, Mr. Cha served as president and chief strategy officer of San Francisco-based Carbon Health.