Amazon and CVS are among the top-performing digital pharmacies, according to a new report from marketing intelligence company Corporate Insight.

The study analyzed 20 digital pharmacies on measures including homepages, navigation and ease of use, per a July 11 news release. These six platforms earned an "excellent" rating, the highest score possible:

— Albertsons Pharmacy

— Amazon Pharmacy

— CenterWell

— CVS Caremark

— CVS Pharmacy

— MedImpact