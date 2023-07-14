3 Apple healthcare job openings

Naomi Diaz -

Apple continues to aggressively hire for healthcare jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices. 

Here are three healthcare-related jobs Apple is hiring for:

  1. Quality systems lead, Health (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will manage the quality management system to support the company's product development of medical device products.

  2. Senior design assurance engineer (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will navigate, establish and implement quality processes to support the company's product development of medical device products.

  3. Machine learning interpretability manager (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will work on algorithms, software and firmware to power sensors within Apple devices, which includes those that power the health and fitness features in the Apple Watch.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars