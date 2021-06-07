9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. HCA Healthcare inked a multiyear collaboration with Google Cloud focused on building a health data analytics platform to support the Nashville, Tenn.-based system's clinical and operational workflows.

2. University of California San Francisco teamed up with Phillips to develop technology to improve healthcare data interoperability and the patient digital experience.

3. The Digital Medicine Society rounded up Johns Hopkins and HHS along with 25 other health systems, health IT companies and policy organizations as part of a new collaborative that aims to create best approaches for measuring health using digital technologies.

4. Baptist Health teamed up with health IT developer Gozio Health to deploy an interactive mobile wayfinding platform that helps patients navigate the Jacksonville, Fla.-based health system.

5. Paige, Memorial Sloan Kettering's artificial intelligence spinout, teamed up with Quest Diagnostics on May 25 to improve and expedite diagnoses for cancer and other diseases that need pathologic assessment.

6. Intermountain Healthcare, Rush University Medical Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston joined a study backed by the National Institutes of Health to create an AI-based COVID-19 digital biomarker.

7. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth tapped Sema4, a health intelligence company, to add a new data-driven precision medicine initiative to its genomics program.

8. Healthcare AI company Olive and electronics company Asus are teaming up to bring AI medical coding assistants to more than 775 hospitals and optimize the revenue cycle process.

9. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic signed a multiyear collaboration with Pro Medicus to focus on building out and commercializing the health imaging IT provider's AI-powered research platform.