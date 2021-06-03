Johns Hopkins, HHS, 25 more health IT orgs form digital health collaborative 

The Digital Medicine Society rounded up 27 health systems, health IT companies and policy organizations as part of a new collaborative that aims to create best approaches for measuring health using digital technologies.

The Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community will work together to address medical device challenges ranging from increasing digital health literacy to integrating data from consumer-fitness trackers into EHRs, according to the June 3 news release.

The group will focus on the following priority areas: data governance, data rights, data inclusion, reimbursement commercial models and standardization of elements of digital sensor products and the data they produce.

Here are the 27 organizations participating in the Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community: