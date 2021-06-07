Mayo Clinic inks AI commercialization deal: 4 things to know 

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic signed a multiyear collaboration with Pro Medicus focused on building out and commercializing the health imaging IT provider's artificial intelligence-powered research platform, the organizations said June 3.

Four things to know:

1. Pro Medicus' U.S. subsidiary Visage Imaging will work with Mayo Clinic on the project.

2. Mayo Clinic will collaborate with Visage Imaging's AI Accelerator Program, which offers tools for data de-identification, collection, analysis and commercialization in research projects.

3. Mayo Clinic and Visage Imaging will facilitate both development and commercialization of the AI products using Visage's AI accelerator.

4. The organizations will focus on the Visage 7 platform, developing new tools for the AI-powered imaging platform that support third-party collaborations and integrations into clinicians' desktops.