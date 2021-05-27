Olive, Asus to bring AI medical coding to 775 hospitals

Healthcare AI company Olive and electronics company Asus are teaming up to bring AI medical coding assistants to more than 775 hospitals and optimize the revenue cycle process, according to a May 26 news release. Four details: Asus Intelligent Cloud Services is a newly formed software division of Asus. The partnership will bring Asus Miraico to more than 775 hospitals. Asus Miraico is the world's first AI medical coding assistant to capture the complete patient journey, according to the company.



Both companies will be working with healthcare providers to accelerate the transformation of data-driven and AI-powered healthcare. With programs like Asus Miraico, Olive can further analyze clinical terminology in medical records, automatically suggest relevant disease classification codes and diagnostic-related groups.



Asus Miraico and a disease classification AI assistant have already launched in some hospitals, which has shown to improve medical coding productivity and revenue cycle workflows, Asus said.



The collaboration will help medical coders upskill, give them more time to focus on other activities and improve their revenue cycle process overall, the companies said.

