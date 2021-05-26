AdventHealth launches AI program for precision medicine

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is expanding its genomics program with the addition of a data-driven precision medicine initiative, according to a May 25 news release.

AdventHealth tapped Sema4, a health intelligence company, to launch the program. The organizations together will combine genomic and clinical data from AdventHealth using Sema4's tech platform and tools.

Using Sema4's cloud-based health intelligence platform, AdventHealth will structure and integrate longitudinal patient data with molecular testing data, creating a dataset and disease network models to help the health system better predict the development of diseases and responses to treatments.

The collaboration is an expansion of AdventHealth's genomics and personalized health program, which includes investments in sequencing, genetic testing, genetic counseling and precision medicine research.