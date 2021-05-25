Intermountain, Rush, UTHealth developing COVID-19 digital biomarker 

Intermountain Healthcare, Rush University Medical Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston have joined a study backed by the National Institutes of Health to create an AI-based COVID-19 digital biomarker.

The health systems will serve as recruiting centers and partners in the second phase of the validation stage of the study, named DeCODe. Digital health company PhysIQ is leading the study, which aims to identify the earliest signals of an inflammatory response specific to an individual who has COVID-19, according to the May 25 news release.

Developing the biomarker also may provide early detection of a rapid clinical decompensation in high-risk COVID-19 patients.