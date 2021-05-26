UCSF Health, Philips partner on patient digital experience initiative

University of California San Francisco teamed up with Phillips May 26 to develop technology to improve healthcare data interoperability and the patient digital experience.

Under the partnership, UCSF will pursue applied research and digital tool implementation. UCSF, which comprises an academic research center and a health system, will use Philips' HealthSuite to develop artificial intelligence-powered, personalized technologies that make it easier for patients to select providers, access their health data and receive virtual care at home.

"The services we enable on this platform will help people more easily find the right provider for the care they need, eliminating the worries and delays people often experience," Aaron Neinstein, MD, director of clinical informatics at UCSF’s Center for Digital Health Innovation, said in a news release. "We know that people need convenient access to care, whether for their acute symptoms or chronic conditions, and we can provide a more comprehensive, continuous feeling of support from their care team enabled by virtual and in-person experiences across their care journey."