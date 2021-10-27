8 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more 

Eight recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and Big Tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft:

1. Hospitals including Boston Children's Hospital, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai, Tampa, Fla.-based BayCare and Houston Methodist will deploy Amazon's new Alexa capability that lets clinicians call and "drop in" on patients without physically entering their rooms.

2. Amazon Web Services, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and several other pharmacy and biotech leaders partnered to launch AION Labs, an innovative drug research project.

3. Microsoft has unveiled several capabilities for virtual healthcare visits, which can be used through Epic and Cerner EHR.

4. Truveta, a deidentified data platform founded by 14 health systems, partnered with Microsoft to scale the platform globally and help it reach new clients.

5. Microsoft said it is opening its vertical-specific advertising, which is limited to certain industries, up to health insurers.

6. Cambridge, Mass.-based Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard partnered with Google Cloud to enhance research innovation with major speed increases and cost reduction for genomic workloads on the cloud platform.

7. Blue Shield of California and Google Cloud are collaborating on a cloud-based solution that allows the insurer to process claims in real time.

8. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is migrating hospital operations to Google Workspace and deploying artificial intelligence throughout clinical environments.