Amazon, Pfizer & Merck launch AI-powered innovation lab

Amazon Web Services, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and several other pharmacy and biotech leaders partnered to launch AION Labs, an innovative drug research project, AION Labs said Oct. 13.
Five things to know:
- The lab is a partnership between Amazon, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer and Teva, according to a news release. Rehovot, Israel has been selected as its international headquarters.
- The lab will be powered by AWS, and produce artificial intelligence and computational ventures to develop new pharmaceutical therapies.
- The facility will include both a wet lab for biomedical research and a cloud-based computational lab.
- The lab will create and invest in startups that develop new technology, treatments and approaches for healthcare.
- Mati Gill, former Teva COO, was appointed CEO of AION Labs. Yair Benita, PhD, former principal scientist at Merck, was named chief technology officer.