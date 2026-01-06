FMOL Health, Orion Laboratories announce joint partnership

FMOL Health and Orion Laboratories have announced a joint venture partnership aimed at expanding access to laboratory services across Louisiana.

Under the agreement, the two Louisiana-based organizations will combine FMOL Health’s integrated regional care network and clinical expertise with Orion Laboratories’ laboratory operations, technology platform and logistics, according to a Jan. 6 news release shared with Becker’s. The partnership is designed to provide patients and providers with an additional option for laboratory testing, with a more coordinated experience from test ordering through results delivery.

Operations are expected to begin in 2026, with services rolling out gradually across FMOL Health’s Louisiana network.

“At FMOL Health, we believe that investing in partnerships with other innovative local healthcare leaders like Orion Laboratories strengthens our ability to serve patients across the region,” E.J. Kuiper, president and CEO of FMOL Health, said in a news release. “Together, we are privileged to offer additional options that will ultimately make it easier for our patients and providers to access high-quality lab services, right here at home.”