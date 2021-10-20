Hackensack Meridian, Google partner to deploy AI in health screenings, COVID-19 detection

Listen
Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is migrating hospital operations to Google Workspace and deploying artificial intelligence throughout clinical environments.
Three things to know:
- The health system will be among the first worldwide to use Chrome OS devices across clinical and business operations, an Oct. 20 news release said. Chrome OS is being used to help Hackensack Meridian Health consolidate active directory forests into one domain following merger and acquisition activity.
- Hackensack Meridian Health will deploy AI in clinical areas, including newborn screenings, mammography screenings, prostate cancer screenings, sepsis detection and COVID-19 detection. The health system is using Google Cloud to protect its data during the collaboration, according to the release.
- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system deployed 3,000 Chromebooks to help physicians conduct remote visits, according to the release.