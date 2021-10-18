Blue Shield of California, Google Cloud launch real-time claims processing

Blue Shield of California and Google Cloud are collaborating on a cloud-based solution that allows the insurer to process claims in real time.

The move will allow Blue Shield of California to integrate solutions from other partners and marry them with artificial intelligence, automation and machine learning to expedite the claims process, according to an Oct. 18 news release shared with Becker's.

According to the news release, $265.6 billion is annually wasted because of administrative complexity. The new solution looks to cut down on those administrative kinks.

"The goal is to simplify the billing and payment process for providers so they can spend more of their time on patient care," said Lisa Davis, senior vice president and chief information officer at Blue Shield of California. "We are reimagining health care by providing instant billing information that is digital, personalized, transparent and easy to understand."

While initially limited in scope, the scalable cloud platform eventually will be expanded to include all plans, providers and types of claims.