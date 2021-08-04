8 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing forward digital transformation efforts by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

Here are the organizations that announced pilots of new innovation programs or expansions to existing programs during June and July, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health expanded care beyond hospital walls with the recent rollout of its tech-powered hospital-at-home program.

2. Mount Sinai Innovation Partners, the New York City-based health system's commercialization engine, launched Elementa Labs, a virtual incubator program to foster the growth of digital health startups.

3. The State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse completed a yearlong project to test the use of drones in making medical deliveries.

4. Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and Cerner are launching a digital health innovation accelerator as part of the organizations' pediatric health IT institute.

5. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health has entered a 10-year partnership with Siemens Healthineers focused on scaling healthcare innovation, improving workforce development and launching a joint intelligence center.

6. Boston Children's Hospital formed a five-year collaboration focused on cell and gene therapy technologies and programs with ElevateBio, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech startup.

7. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard University's biological engineering institute teamed up to establish a new accelerator program that aims to create new diagnostic technologies for clinical care.

8. University Hospitals in Cleveland partnered with Edgility to provide the technology platform for its hospital-at-home offering.