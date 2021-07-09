Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard create innovation accelerator for diagnostic technologies 

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard University's biological engineering institute have teamed up to establish a new accelerator program that aims to create new diagnostic technologies for clinical care, the organizations said July 9.

Five details:

1. The Brigham–Wyss DxA accelerator was born from an agreement between the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard and the Mass General Brigham Innovation Office. Harvard's general counsel and technology development offices are also supporting the initiative.

2. The accelerator aims to reduce the timeframe for introducing new diagnostic technologies for challenges experienced by Brigham's clinician community.

3. The accelerator uses an online portal to collect proposals from clinical advocates for urgently needed diagnostic tests, which would improve clinical decision making and outcomes including clinical specifications such as form factor and specificity.

4. A clinical advisory board made up of Harvard-affiliated and external clinicians and entrepreneurs will choose the most promising proposals, which will then go onto research and development stages at the Wyss Institute before being validated by the accelerator.

5. Diagnostic tests and devices that pass the clinical testing phase will then be deployed among Brigham clinicians for clinical care.