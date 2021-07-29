University Hospitals taps tech platform for hospital-at-home program 

University Hospitals in Cleveland partnered with Edgility to provide the technology platform for its hospital-at-home offering, the companies said July 28.

The health system launched its at-home healthcare service, Hospital@Home, in April to deliver hospital-level care to patients with COVID-19, COPD, community-acquired pneumonia and cellulitis.

With the new tech platform, Hospital@Home patients will be able to receive care and support virtually from physicians, social workers, nurses, pharmacists and nutritionists.

"H@H is different from traditional home care," said Melissa Cole, vice president of integrated delivery operations at University Hospitals, in the news release. "This program allows us to reimagine hospital-type care at home and innovate future care delivery models with technology."