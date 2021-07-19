7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce is working with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services.

2. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard University's biological engineering institute have teamed up to establish a new accelerator program that aims to create new diagnostic technologies for clinical care, the organizations said July 9.

3. University Hospitals in Cleveland partnered with pregnancy monitoring app Babyscripts to offer virtual care for expectant mothers throughout their pregnancy and postpartum.

4. GoodRx, an online platform that offers coupons for discounts on prescription drugs, teamed up with DoorDash to offer the food ordering and delivery platform's network of drivers access to its prescription savings program and telehealth services.

5. Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health System is launching an assessment tool to gauge race- and income-based health disparities for hospitals. The tool was developed in partnership with the Illinois Health and Hospital Association.

6. Truveta, a healthcare data analytics startup formed by 14 U.S. health systems, welcomed three new members to the company: Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health; Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health; and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.

7. Hospitals and health systems that use Teladoc Health's telehealth platform will now have a direct connection to Microsoft Teams.