Wellforce to move Epic infrastructure, 300 digital applications to Amazon's cloud platform 

Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce is working with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services, according to a July 8 news release.

Wellforce comprises Boston-based Tufts Medical Center, Circle Health, including Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital, and Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

Six details:

1. Wellforce's new cloud platform on AWS includes the infrastructure for Epic along with more than 300 supporting healthcare and business applications.

2. Wellforce plans to go live on the two new clinical systems this September, with the full launch wrapping up in spring 2022.

3. Eight hundred Wellforce employees involved in the build, preparation and coding of the system currently have access to the full digital ecosystem.

4. The project is allowing Wellforce to migrate from its previous non-interoperable system of individual servers and switch over to platforms that use artificial intelligence and other technologies to support care delivery.

5. By moving its entire ecosystem to the cloud, Wellforce estimates it will save as much as 20 percent annually, or about $3 million, according to the news release.

6. Shafiq Rab, MD, CIO and chief digital officer at Wellforce, is leading the cloud migration project.

"We are creating a frictionless and culturally competent care environment for patients, physicians, and the entire care team by migrating our entire digital healthcare ecosystem to the AWS Cloud," he said in the news release. "This enables our Wellforce team to integrate data-driven intelligence into everyday health and care that is more secure, resilient, and simple to use."