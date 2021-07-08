GoodRx partners with DoorDash to bring drivers prescription delivery, telehealth services

GoodRx, an online platform that offers coupons for discounts on prescription drugs, is teaming up with DoorDash to offer the food ordering and delivery platform's network of drivers access to its prescription savings program and telehealth services, the companies said July 8.

DoorDash drivers, also called Dashers, can now enroll in the GoodRx Gold subscription savings program, which gives access to prescription savings of up to 90 percent on more than 1,000 drugs, discounts for online physician visits and free mail delivery for prescriptions.

GoodRx offers telehealth visits through its online GoodRx Care platform. The company expanded its GoodRx Gold offering to include the telehealth and mail delivery benefits last year.