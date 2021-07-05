Memorial Health develops online tool to assess health equity for hospitals: 4 things to know

Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health System is launching an assessment tool to gauge race- and income-based health disparities for hospitals, according to The State Journal-Register.

Four things to know:

Hospital leaders will answer 31 questions designed to measure how hospitals track and actively try to address social determinants of health in patient care. It will inquire if the hospital is supporting minority-owned and environmentally friendly vendors and whether it tries to reduce racial bias in clinicians. The tool also analyzes how the hospital's board of directors and leadership ranks represents the diversity of its community.