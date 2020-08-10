5 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing digital transformation efforts forward by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

Here are five organizations that announced pilots of new innovation programs or expansions to existing programs during July, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

Editor's note: The program launches are listed in the order they were reported.

1. The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Philips a 10-year, $100 million contract July 8 to expand VA's critical care telehealth program and invest in new critical care tele-technologies.

2. To more easily help COVID-19 patients connect with their families, NewYork-Presbyterian physicians rigged and deployed children's walkie-talkie devices across 10 care units through its new VoiceLove Project program.

3. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Medicine in July launched two programs that use digital health tools to shorten hospital stays and redirect patient care to home settings.

4. A group of New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University students launched the Telehealth Access for Seniors program, which has grown to 26 states and delivered devices to more than 1,000 seniors, as of July 22, according to local ABC affiliate WNTH.

5. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai in July rolled out a virtual reality program to deliver orientation training to new physician residents.

More articles on digital transformation:

Teladoc-Livongo has a combined market cap of $38 billion: 5 new details on the transaction

Children's National Hospital, U of Maryland create $250K challenge for pediatric pandemic innovations

'Reimbursement is the key element': 4 physicians sound off on remote monitoring device adoption

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.