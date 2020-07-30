Cedars-Sinai deploys virtual reality training program for physicians

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai recently launched a virtual reality program to deliver orientation training to new physician residents, according to a July 30 news release.

Cedars-Sinai tapped VR corporate training platform Virti for the program, which 146 residents completed over a 14-day period. In total, the residents spent a combined 280 hours in the immersive scenarios, which simulated events such covering COVID-19 personal protective equipment to code resuscitation.

The hospital chose to roll out the VR training program because many residents were unable to be present in clinical environments or participate in face-to-face induction training since the start of the year due to COVID-19.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place increasing strain on hospital systems, healthcare practitioners need safe, effective and measurable training methods that they can access anytime, anywhere to keep their skills sharp and their patients safe," Virti CEO and founder Alex Young, MD, said in the news release. "We're thrilled to partner with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to upskill their medical residents remotely and ensure they feel equipped to tackle any situation they encounter on the hospital floor."

More articles on digital transformation:

Where the Providence, Microsoft 'hospital of the future' partnership stands 1 year later: 3 Qs with CIO BJ Moore

USC digital health database to eliminate 'one-size-fits-all' approach by focusing on marginalized group representation

'Wherever we can be creative and innovative, we're tackling that': UChicago Medicine CIO on gaining systemwide IT buy-in

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.