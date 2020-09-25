11 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare

Here are 11 recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and big tech companies including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft.

1. Google's cloud division on Aug. 24 partnered with Amwell, designating a $100 million investment to help the telehealth company scale up offerings for its providers, insurers and patients ahead of its initial public offering.

2. Amazon launched its health tracking device, Halo, the retail giant's first move into the wearables market, on Aug. 27. The device is integrated into EHR vendor Cerner's solutions, which lets users share their health data directly into their EHR with care teams that use Cerner.

3. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic plans to open an AI factor as part of its partnership with Google, health system CIO Cris Ross revealed Sept. 1 in an episode of the Becker's Healthcare podcast. .

4. The Defense Innovation Unit selected Google Cloud Sept. 2 to develop a prototype for an artificial intelligence-enabled digital pathology tool that will help Military Health System physicians with cancer detection.

5. Google.org awarded $500,000 to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Sept. 10 to analyze how COVID-19 modifies gene expression in some people in ways that may cause severe illness and death.

6. Google committed more than $8.5 million to 31 organizations to further AI and data analytics efforts focused on understanding the spread of COVID-19 as well as its impact on healthcare workers and vulnerable communities. Some of the organizations that received funding include Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Morehouse School of Medicine.

7. Microsoft and Nuance partnered in September to integrate Nuance's ambient clinical intelligence solutions into Microsoft Teams for improved telehealth workflow and patient experience.

8. University of California San Francisco scientists launched Covidseeker, a study examining the spread of COVID-19 using people's self-donated Google location data.

9, CVS Health announced on Sept. 15 that it will offer a one-year subscription to Apple Fitness+ to Aetna commercial and CVS Caremark members.

10. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs teamed up with Apple to give more than 50,000 veterans cellular-enabled iPads to increase their access to virtual care services.

11. Microsoft on Sept. 22 announced that Epic will be the first medical record system to integrate the Microsoft Teams connector, which allows clinicians and patients to launch telehealth visits through the platform.

