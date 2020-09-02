US Military Health System taps Google Cloud to prototype AI predictive cancer diagnostic tool

The Defense Innovation Unit selected Google Cloud to develop a prototype for an artificial intelligence-enabled digital pathology tool that will help Military Health System physicians with cancer detection tasks.

The project aims to improve the accuracy of cancer and other disease diagnoses as well as help physicians manage large volumes of data when making diagnostic and treatment decisions.

Working in conjunction with DIU, Google Cloud will prototype the delivery of an augmented reality microscope that overlays AI-based information for physicians and delivers pathology-based cancer detection tools. For the project, Google will use its open-source framework and its healthcare application programming interface, which ingests and de-identifies data to preserve patient privacy.

The AI tool will initially rollout at select Defense Health Agency treatment facilities and Veteran's Affairs hospitals in the U.S.; DIU plans to expand the tool across the broader Military Health System in the future.

