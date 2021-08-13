10 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are 10 recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health opened a new "care traffic control center," which will use new technologies to coordinate patient care transfers, telehealth and home-based care from a single location. The health system partnered with Masimo for its remote monitoring program.

2. Anthem joined Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare's Innovation Hub to create digital health solutions enabled with 5G technology.

3. Baxter, a medical products company, is advancing its digital transformation through a collaboration with Amazon Web Services.

4. Pharmacy discount company GoodRx partnered with Surescripts, a health information network focused on e-prescriptions, to provide real-time drug discount pricing in EHRs.

5. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health established a founding partnership with Cadence, a remote care monitoring company that launched Aug. 5 with $41 million in funding.

6. Verizon inked a partnership with Apple to integrate data from the tech giant's Health app with its BlueJeans Telehealth platform, the companies said Aug. 11.

7. Adobe is launching Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare, which offers a suite of hospital, pharmaceutical and payer management capabilities.

8. Olive launched a clearinghouse for clients nationwide through its acquisition of revenue cycle management vendor Healthcare IP.

9. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health teamed up with Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System, on a precision medicine initiative to improve cancer treatments.

10. Olive unveiled a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to use AWS' cloud computing to make its healthcare platform faster and more affordable for 950 hospitals in 40 states.