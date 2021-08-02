Renown launches tech-powered center to manage patient transfers, telehealth, home monitoring

Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health opened a new "care traffic control center" Aug. 2, which will use new technologies to coordinate patient care transfers, telehealth and home-based care from a single location.

Six details:

1. The Renown Transfer and Operations Center is staffed by Renown physicians, nurses, technicians and tech partners.

2. The 6,000-square-foot facility comprises 28 data dashboards and four hanging monitors that display metrics including patient vital signs, bed availability, facility capacity and staffing.

3. Renown nurses and dispatchers monitor the data dashboards and activity 24/7. The staff oversee activity from across Renown's 100-plus locations and partner facilities.

4. The center helps clinicians manage patient-matching through connecting diagnostic, triage and Epic EHR clinical data to outline a care plan that finds the best bed assignment for the patient's needs.

5. The center also will coordinate video-enabled telehealth monitoring capabilities for Renown's four intensive care units as well as the health system's patient telehealth visits.

6. Renown also partnered with Masimo for its remote monitoring program, where some patients can now receive hospital-level care from their homes via technology Renown clinicians use to consistently monitor and evaluate their vitals and other health data.