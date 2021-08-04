Emory Healthcare, Anthem partner to build 1st patient-focused 5G lab

Listen Anthem is joining Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare's Innovation Hub to create digital health solutions enabled with 5G technology. Five things to know: Anthem will help the Innovation Hub progress in digital and patient monitoring, and bring a payer perspective to shape ongoing initiatives, according to an Aug. 3 news release.



"Anthem is an industry leader in leveraging digital technologies and virtual care delivery to improve health care experiences and improve the affordability of healthcare," said Scott Boden, MD, vice president of business innovation for Emory Healthcare and chief medical and quality officer for Tucker, Ga.-based Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital.



Anthem serves more than 116 million people, including more than 43 million within its family of health plans. The partnership will provide Anthem with insight into the health of consumers and communities, as well as to where the health system can improve. It will also provide an opportunity to test and develop disruptive technologies to close existing gaps in healthcare access, the news release said.



The lab is the first healthcare-focused 5G human-centered design lab, according to the release.



The third player in the partnership, 11Ten Innovation Partners, said Emory’s real-world environments will accelerate the effects of adopting digital healthcare.



"We are excited to add Anthem to our world-class innovation ecosystem and expect to pilot new solutions later this year as a result of this partnership," said James Lewis, co-founder and CEO of 11Ten.

