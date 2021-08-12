Amazon, Olive team up to bring cloud automation to 950 hospitals

Listen
Olive has unveiled a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to use AWS' cloud computing to make its healthcare platform faster and more affordable for 950 hospitals in 40 states.
Four things to know:
- Hosted by AWS' cloud, Olive's health IT platform connects data between health systems, payers and patient information, according to an Aug. 12 news release. The HIPAA-compliant platform automates administrative tasks for providers at more than 950 hospitals nationwide, including more than 20 of the top 100 U.S. health systems, the news release said.
- Using AWS analytics, database, storage and computing services, Olive is working to update how healthcare information is shared and optimized. Long wait times, rushed appointments, high care costs and challenging claims processes are direct symptoms of the healthcare industry working on outdated technology, according to the news release.
- Olive and AWS are working with builders and developers through AWS + Olive Helps. The partnership will work toward providing clinicians real-time data and task-specific information.
- "AWS is helping Olive to connect the disparate systems used by healthcare organizations to help provide greater visibility for healthcare providers to make faster, more informed decisions," said Patrick Combes, worldwide technical leader of healthcare and life sciences at AWS. "AWS offers the security, scalability and availability to enable Olive to accelerate its pace of innovation and uncover new ways to reduce the strain on healthcare providers so they can focus on delivering better patient care and experiences."