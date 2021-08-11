Verizon's telehealth business teams up with Apple Health

Verizon inked a partnership with Apple to integrate the tech giant's Health Records app and features with its BlueJeans Telehealth platform, the companies said Aug. 11.

Verizon launched BlueJeans Telehealth in April as a virtual care platform that can be deployed directly within providers' existing EHR workflows.

Under the new partnership, BlueJeans Telehealth now offers a new Televisit Tile that can compile and display patient encounter data collected during the virtual visit. The new tool and integration with the Apple Health app will let patients share specific categories of health data, such as heart rate, sleep and falls, with their provider during the telehealth visit.

Apple Health app users can choose which categories of health data they want to integrate directly into the BlueJeans Telehealth app, and Verizon said any data shared is encrypted.