Penn Medicine, Emory Healthcare sign on to Verizon's new telehealth platform

Verizon on April 5 rolled out BlueJeans Telehealth, a telehealth platform that claims to simplify patients' experiences, increase access to care and expand the reach of telehealth services available.

Six details:

Verizon said the platform's design focuses on ease of use. It offers patients an optional pre-visit medical condition survey and onboarding materials that their providers can customize to best educate them, resulting in reduced time in the virtual waiting room.



The platform allows patients to meet their providers through a desktop or mobile browser, as well as the BlueJeans app.



Visits are embedded directly within providers' existing EHR workflows.



BlueJeans is powered with Dolby's voice audio platform, and it has partnered with medical interpreter services to make its virtual visits available in more than 200 languages and provide transcription and closed captioning.



The platform's security controls include encryption, locked meeting, privacy checks, fraud detection and controls for access and moderators.



Health systems have adopted the telehealth platform, including Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

