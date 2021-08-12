Avera, Mount Sinai genomics spinout partner to improve precision cancer care 

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health is teaming up with Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System, on a precision medicine initiative to improve cancer treatments.

Four details:

1. Under the partnership, Avera Cancer Institute will use Sema4's health intelligence platform to collect and integrate clinical and genomic data supporting cancer research and clinical care at Avera.

2. Sema4, which went public in July under a $500 million merger deal with special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences, identifies flags in large population health datasets to help physicians make more informed decisions for treatments.

3. Sema4 will provide Avera with predictive disease network models and tools that will let the health system's physicians easily search for cohorts of patients based on clinical criteria, view patients' treatment histories and better match patients to clinical trials.

4. The partnership will also let more Avera patients receive genomic testing earlier in their disease timeline through Sema4's genetic sequencing platforms.