Adobe launches healthcare cloud used by Mercy Health, CommonSpirit

Adobe is launching Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare, which offers a suite of hospital, pharmaceutical and payer management capabilities.

The cloud suite will improve the quality of patient care, reduce costs and accelerate digital transformation, according to an Aug. 11 news release.

Five notes:

O'Fallon, Mo.-based Mercy Health, Chicago-based CommonSpirit, Change Healthcare, Pfizer and Roche Diagnostics are already using the suite through an early access program.



Some applications, such as Adobe Sign and Adobe Experience Manager, are HIPAA-ready. Other offerings, such as Adobe Real-time Customer Data Platform, will be HIPAA-ready in early 2022.



The offering will enable data-driven decision-making with Adobe Real-time. It will integrate healthcare and consumer data to create actionable insights.



The Adobe Experience Platform adheres to industry standards and will provide proprietary privacy and infrastructure to create safe utilization of data.



Hospitals will be able to manage key sales and marketing workflows, as well as patient and member data. Industry data, technology and partners, such as Microsoft and Accenture, will be integrated into the offerings. The capabilities will reduce costs and increase customer loyalty, the news release said.









