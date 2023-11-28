Hospitals, health systems undergoing rebrands in 2023

In highly competitive healthcare markets, hospitals and health systems are rebranding to differentiate themselves and stand out from competitors.
Here are hospitals and health systems that have undergone rebrands in 2023:
- Enloe Medical Center, based in Chico, Calif., is rebranding to Enloe Health.
- Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center and its campuses and affiliates are operating under a new health system name, SGMC Health, effective Nov. 1.
- Children's Hospital & Medical Center, based in Omaha, Neb., is changing its name to Children's Nebraska, effective Oct. 3.
- Inova Health system, based in Fairfax, Va., launched a rebranding initiative that gave the health system a new logo, as well as a new brand advertising campaign.
- Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System is rebranding and will now go by NCH, which stands for Naples Comprehensive Health.
- Boone, N.C.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has changed its name to UNC Health Appalachian, effective July 27.
- Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based SoutheastHealth will be renamed and transition to an Epic EHR system as it enters into an affiliation with St. Louis-based Mercy.
- Kingwood (Texas) Emergency Hospital has changed its name to Elite Hospital Kingwood.
- Three acute care hospitals — Modesto, Calif.-based Doctors Medical Center, Turlock, Calif.-based Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.) — rebranded under a new name, Central Valley Doctors Health System.
- Thomasville, Ga.-based Archbold Medical Center rebranded its network of four hospitals and 13 physician practices to unify its healthcare locations. The rebrand, which began July 1, gave all locations a new name, Archbold and a new logo.
- Rockford, Ill.-based SwedishAmerican Hospital rebranded as UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
- Columbia, Md.-based Howard County General Hospital changed its name to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center.
- Wichita, Kan.-based Wesley Healthcare rebranded to Wesley Women's Hospital.
- Clarkston, Wash.-based Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus shortened its name to TriState Health.
- Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital and its dozens of medical practices have rebranded as Sturdy Health.
- Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare officially changed its name to Sentara Health on May 4.
- Los Angeles County Medical Center (LAC+USC) has been rebranded as Los Angeles General Medical Center.
- Chicago-based CommonSpirit completed its acquisition of Steward Health Care's sites of care in Utah and is renaming all five hospitals. The hospitals and clinics have been renamed in honor of the Sisters of the Holy Cross to honor their Catholic heritage.
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente agreed to acquire Geisinger Health on April 26 in a deal that will make the Danville, Pa.-based health system the first to join Risant Health, a new nonprofit organization created by the Kaiser Foundation Hospitals.
- The Children's Hospital of San Antonio (Texas) said it will be changing its name to Christus Children's.
- Darlington, Wis.-based Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County will undergo a rebrand as it expands into a larger facility.
- Butler (Pa.) Health System, which merged with Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health Jan. 1, will officially get a new name in the next couple of weeks.
- Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is changing its name to UNC Health Pardee as part of the move to better reflect its affiliation with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.
- Gardnerville, Nev.-based Carson Valley Medical Center is rebranding as Carson Valley Health as it undergoes a $29.3 million expansion project.
- Salinas (Calif.) Valley Memorial Healthcare System changed its name to Salinas Valley Health.
- Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center rebranded to MUSC Health Orangeburg due to its partnership with Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health.
- Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital unveiled a new brand identity to reflect its affiliation with Boston-based Mass General Brigham. The rebrand consisted of a new logo and new entrance signs.
- Ventura, Calif.-based Community Memorial Health System rebranded as Community Memorial Healthcare.
- Madison, Wis.-based UW Health changed the name of its Rockford, Ill.-based Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Drive Clinic.
- Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital rebranded as WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital to reflect its affiliation with Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine.
- Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope renamed its subsidiary cancer treatment centers to the City of Hope brand.
