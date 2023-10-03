Nebraska children's hospital rebrands

Naomi Diaz -

Children's Hospital & Medical Center, based in Omaha, Neb., is changing its name to Children's Nebraska, effective Oct. 3.

The nonprofit healthcare organization released a "voluntary disclosure" disclosing the name change.

