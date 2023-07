Thomasville, Ga.-based Archbold Medical Center is rebranding its network of four hospitals and 13 physician practices to unify its healthcare locations.

Under the rebrand, which began July 1, all affiliated locations will go under the name Archbold and receive a new logo, according to a July 11 press release from the medical center.

The rebrand will not change ownership, local operations or management of any of the physician practices or four hospitals, according to Archbold Medical Center.