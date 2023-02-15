Massachusetts hospital rebrands to reflect Mass General Brigham affiliation

Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital unveiled a new brand identity to reflect its affiliation with Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital implemented new entrance signs leading into the hospital to display the Mass General Brigham name prominently, with Cooley Dickinson Hospital underneath in smaller type, according to a Feb. 13 release from Cooley.

The rebrand also consisted of a new logo that is displayed in the health system's main campus.

"The signs on our building and through our hospital campus visually reinforce that Cooley Dickinson is part of Mass General Brigham, a world-class healthcare system with patients at its center," said Lynnette Watkins, MD, president and CEO of Cooley Dickinson.

Cooley Dickinson became affiliated with Mass General Brigham in 2013.