Maryland hospital rebrands to reflect Johns Hopkins affiliation

Columbia, Md.-based Howard County General Hospital is changing its name to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center.

The name change is meant to reflect the hospital's affiliation with Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, according to a June 13 press release from Johns Hopkins.

"The new name also reflects the hospital's five-year clinical growth strategy, which has been bringing Johns Hopkins credentialed specialized physicians to our campus, allowing Howard County residents to access those specialty services closer to home," Kathleen White, PhD, RN, chair of Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center's board of trustees, said in the release.

The rebrand, along with a new logo, will roll out in the coming weeks and months, according to the release.