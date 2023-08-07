North Carolina hospital rebrands to reflect UNC affiliation

Boone, N.C.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has changed its name to UNC Health Appalachian, effective July 27, The Avery Journal Times reported Aug. 4.

The rebrand will be rolled out gradually, with the health system rolling out a new logo in October and digital assets and signage switching gradually, according to the publication.

The move was made to reflect UNC Health Appalachian's affiliation with Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Health, which was approved by both systems May 3, 2022.