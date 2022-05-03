UNC Health, North Carolina system get green light to affiliate

An affiliation between Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina Health and Boone, N.C.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has been approved.

The deal will allow Appalachian Regional to invest in services, technology, equipment and facilities, according to a May 3 UNC Health news release. The system will also have access to Epic's MyChart patient portal, which will allow patients to view test results, schedule appointments and pay bills online, among other capabilities.

"The Epic electronic health record system will truly transform how we care for and communicate with our patients," Thomas Dale, Appalachian Regional board chair, said in the news release. "It is one of the cornerstones of our agreement with UNC Health."

Appalachian Regional will also be able to expand specialty and subspecialty services and access resources for purchasing, contracting and employee recruitment and retention efforts.