Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System is rebranding and will now go by NCH, which stands for Naples Comprehensive Health.

The health system said it will roll out the new name over the next year as well as a new logo, according to a Sept. 7 news release from NCH.

NCH said the new logo will feature "a bold, vibrant color palette."

NCH operates two hospitals, NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples, both based in Naples.