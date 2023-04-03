North Carolina hospital rebrands to reflect UNC Health affiliation

Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is changing its name to UNC Health Pardee, effective April 3.

As part of the move, UNC Health Pardee will also be debuting a new logo, according to an April 3 release UNC Health shared with Becker's. The name change and new logo will better reflect its affiliation with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, according to the health system.

In February 2020, UNC Health said it would roll out a rebrand to its system as well as its affiliates, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the move was put on hold. Now, the rebranding is rolling out to all UNC Health affiliates.