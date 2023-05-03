Los Angeles hospital to be renamed

Los Angeles County Medical Center (LAC+USC) is rebranding as Los Angeles General Medical Center.

The hospital also introduced its new motto, "Exceptional care. Healthy communities." The new name and motto are meant to reflect the commitment between the hospital and the community, according to a May 3 Los Angeles General news release.

"This announcement captures the medical center's past, while emphasizing its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care and building healthy communities," Mayor Karen Bass said in the release. "I've seen it since I was a physician assistant here, and I am so proud to see that the focus on whole-person care is the priority for every member of the LA General community."